Indian Modern Art's Finest Hits Auction Block

AstaGuru Auction House is set to host its much-anticipated 'Iconic Masters' art auction from November 7 to 9, showcasing an impressive collection of 180 works by renowned Indian modernist artists. The event will feature masterpieces from celebrated artists such as Jamini Roy, M F Husain, and Ram Kumar, offering collectors a rare opportunity to acquire exceptional artworks.

Among the auction highlights, M F Husain's 'Eternal Lovers,' an oil on canvas inspired by the mythological figures Shiva and Parvati, stands out with its earthy tones and vibrant strokes, estimated to fetch between Rs 2 to 4 crore. Ram Kumar's 2011 untitled acrylic on canvas, depicting human figures with bold lines and a captivating landscape backdrop, is expected to reach Rs 1.2 to 1.6 crore.

The collection not only captures the profound cultural significance of Indian art but also illustrates its diverse evolution over the decades, as noted by Sunny Chandiramani, vice president of client relations at AstaGuru. Works by equally prominent artists such as Bikash Bhattacharjee and Sakti Burman will also be featured, contributing to a rich tapestry of artistic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)