Left Menu

ECI Kicks Off Preparations for Landmark Bihar Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India has launched preparatory measures for the Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents undergoing national-level training. Under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the election body aims to ensure a smooth and fair election process with extensive training programs for over 1 lakh officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:28 IST
ECI Kicks Off Preparations for Landmark Bihar Assembly Elections
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated its preparations for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents attending national training at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi. The ECI aims to ensure a smooth, fair electoral process.

This marks the first assembly elections under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whose appointment sparked controversy. Congress challenged his appointment, urging the government to defer it until the Supreme Court addresses a related plea regarding the appointment panel's composition.

Additionally, beyond the current participants, a comprehensive training program for 1 lakh officers is underway. CEC Kumar highlighted this endeavor, emphasizing the scope of India's electoral process and the essential role of booth-level officers. The training is geared towards familiarizing officers with their roles and operational protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025