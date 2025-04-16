ECI Kicks Off Preparations for Landmark Bihar Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated its preparations for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents attending national training at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi. The ECI aims to ensure a smooth, fair electoral process.

This marks the first assembly elections under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whose appointment sparked controversy. Congress challenged his appointment, urging the government to defer it until the Supreme Court addresses a related plea regarding the appointment panel's composition.

Additionally, beyond the current participants, a comprehensive training program for 1 lakh officers is underway. CEC Kumar highlighted this endeavor, emphasizing the scope of India's electoral process and the essential role of booth-level officers. The training is geared towards familiarizing officers with their roles and operational protocols.

