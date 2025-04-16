Left Menu

James Marsden Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Your Friends & Neighbors'

James Marsden has been added to the cast of Apple TV+'s series 'Your Friends & Neighbors' for its second season. The show, featuring Jonas Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet, follows a disgraced hedge fund manager who uncovers dark secrets in his affluent neighborhood.

Actor James Marsden has officially joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series 'Your Friends & Neighbors' for its highly anticipated second season. Bringing even more star power, Marsden joins an ensemble that includes Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet.

The first season of this gripping drama aired last week and was promptly renewed due to strong viewer engagement. The announcement of Marsden's role was made via Apple TV+'s social media, warmly welcoming him to the neighborhood with the hashtag #YourFriendsAndNeighbors.

Created by Jonathan Tropper, 'Your Friends & Neighbors' delves into the tumultuous life of Andrew "Coop" Cooper, portrayed by Hamm, as he navigates a network of secrets in an affluent area. With a cast enriched with talent like Hoon Lee and Lena Hall, the second season promises more thrilling revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

