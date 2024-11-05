AAP Government Transforms Chhath Celebration with 1,000 Ghats for Delhi's Purvanchalis

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi, declared that the AAP government has taken significant steps to ensure Purvanchali residents can celebrate Chhath Puja without leaving the city. Approximately 1,000 ghats are now available for the festival, a substantial increase from the previous 60.

The Delhi administration, led by AAP for the past decade, announced a public holiday on November 7, dedicated to the Chhath celebrations. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to supporting the Purvanchali community, which constitutes a substantial portion of the city's population.

Basic amenities, including water, sanitation facilities, medical aid, and ambulances, are available across major ghats to facilitate the festival. The Chhath Puja, a four-day ritual significant to Delhi's Purvanchali community, is vital as the assembly elections are scheduled for the coming year.

