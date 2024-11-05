Left Menu

Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha Wages Battle Against Myeloma

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha's health remains critical after being admitted to AIIMS due to multiple myeloma. Prime Minister Modi is closely monitoring her condition. Known for her Bhojpuri and Maithili songs, Sinha remains on ventilator support with family urging prayers for her recovery amidst rumors of her demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:12 IST
Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha Wages Battle Against Myeloma
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha is fighting for her life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where she remains in critical condition due to complications from multiple myeloma. Her son Anshuman Singh has urged fans to pray for her recovery amid circulating false reports of her death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on Sinha's condition, directly communicating with her medical team and sharing his wishes for her speedy recovery. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and other political figures have also visited the singer, pledging support and prayers.

Known as the 'Bihar Kokila', the 72-year-old artist has an illustrious career with contributions to both folk and Bollywood music. Her battle with blood cancer since 2017 has been challenging, but she remains a beloved figure in her native Bihar and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

