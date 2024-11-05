Left Menu

The Controversy Over Untimely Rath Yatras by ISKCON

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb demands ISKCON to stop organizing untimely Rath Yatra festivals globally. The Puri temple's management committee chairperson criticized the deviations from tradition, especially after the ISKCON in Houston scheduled a festival in November. He warned of possible legal action if ignored.

Updated: 05-11-2024 18:32 IST
Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, issued a stern warning to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday, demanding an end to the untimely celebration of Rath Yatra festivals for Lord Jagannath worldwide. As chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in Puri, Deb emphasized adherence to traditional rituals rooted in scriptures.

The controversy erupted after ISKCON's Houston chapter in the USA announced its plan to celebrate the Rath Yatra in November, a significant departure from the customary time observed at the Puri temple. The Gajapati Maharaja criticized ISKCON's recurring defiance of traditional timings, urging corrective action by March or face potential legal consequences.

The decision to hold the festival out of its traditional schedule has upset millions of devotees, with Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan fully supporting Deb's position. The Puri Jagannath Temple, governed by state law, follows specific rituals in June and July, which ISKCON is being urged to respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

