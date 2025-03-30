Telangana Welcomes Ugadi with Traditional Celebrations

In Telangana, Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Sunday. Residents adorned their homes with mango leaf festoons and indulged in the traditional 'Ugadi pachadi', symbolizing life's complexities, at local temples.

The festivities saw political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, attending government-organized events. 'Panchanga sravanam', an almanac recitation, forecasted a prosperous year for the state and its leadership.

Alongside Ugadi celebrations, various political figures participated in rites such as 'Sudarshna Homam' and engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', making it a day of cultural and political unity.

