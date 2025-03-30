Telangana Welcomes Ugadi with Traditional Celebrations
Telangana celebrates Ugadi with traditional fervour. People decorate homes, consume Ugadi pachadi, and visit temples. Political leaders participate in celebrations and extend greetings. 'Panchanga sravanam' predicts a fruitful year. Other events include Sudarshna Homam and speeches by leaders like Prime Minister Modi.
In Telangana, Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Sunday. Residents adorned their homes with mango leaf festoons and indulged in the traditional 'Ugadi pachadi', symbolizing life's complexities, at local temples.
The festivities saw political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, attending government-organized events. 'Panchanga sravanam', an almanac recitation, forecasted a prosperous year for the state and its leadership.
Alongside Ugadi celebrations, various political figures participated in rites such as 'Sudarshna Homam' and engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', making it a day of cultural and political unity.
