Manisha Koirala's Unique Stand on Politics: Service Over Power

Despite her family's political legacy, actress Manisha Koirala opts for a career in acting, valuing service over power. In an exclusive interview, she discusses her views on Nepal's political landscape, and her current role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, 'Heeramandi'.

In a candid discourse, renowned actress Manisha Koirala revealed her steadfast decision to steer clear of politics, despite her illustrious political lineage. Her father, Prakash Koirala, is a former Cabinet Minister, and her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, served as Nepal's Prime Minister. However, the 'Bombay' star insists her calling lies elsewhere.

Koirala elaborated on the stark contrasts she perceives between the glamorous world of acting and the demanding nature of politics. She emphasized the altruistic essence of politics, viewing it as a service to the populace rather than a quest for personal power. Her insights reflect a deep understanding of political intricacies, shaped by her family's legacy.

The actress, noted for her roles in films such as '1942: A Love Story' and 'Dil Se,' is currently praised for her portrayal of Mallika Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. Despite belonging to a revered political family, Koirala carved her own path in the film industry, embodying a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

