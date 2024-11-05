Queen Camilla's Health Setback: A Royal Pause

Queen Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles, has had to cancel her scheduled engagements this week after being diagnosed with a chest infection, according to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

At the age of 77, Camilla is currently resting at home, with the Palace providing no additional information about her condition, as is customary with royal health matters.

A spokesperson for the palace stated that 'Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.' Despite her regrets in pulling out of this week's engagements, she aims to be well enough to attend the weekend's Remembrance events.

