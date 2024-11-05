Left Menu

Queen Camilla's Health Setback: A Royal Pause

Queen Camilla of Britain, wife of King Charles, has canceled her engagements due to a chest infection. Buckingham Palace announced she is resting at home, with no additional details released. The Queen hopes to recover in time for the upcoming Remembrance events.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles, has had to cancel her scheduled engagements this week after being diagnosed with a chest infection, according to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

At the age of 77, Camilla is currently resting at home, with the Palace providing no additional information about her condition, as is customary with royal health matters.

A spokesperson for the palace stated that 'Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.' Despite her regrets in pulling out of this week's engagements, she aims to be well enough to attend the weekend's Remembrance events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

