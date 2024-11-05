Indian-Americans Demand Justice for Temple Attack in Canada
Indian-Americans have condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, urging the arrest of those responsible. Community leaders criticized Canadian authorities for their inaction, blaming political motives. The Coalition of Hindus highlighted systemic anti-Hindu sentiments in Canada and the US, calling for stronger protection for Hindu-Canadians.
Indian-Americans have expressed strong condemnation over the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, demanding that authorities arrest and prosecute those responsible.
Prominent Indian-American figures, including Bharat Barai and Dr. Adapa Prasad, criticized Canadian officials for failing to prevent the attack, suggesting it was a result of misguided Sikh Khalistani separatists with political motives. They accuse Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of intensifying anti-Indian sentiments for political gain.
The Coalition of Hindus of North America also voiced concerns, highlighting systemic anti-Hindu discrimination and the need for better protection for Hindu-Canadians. Sikh leader Jasdip Singh Jassee urged the Canadian Government to take immediate action against the culprits, emphasizing that true Sikhs stand in defense of Hindus and their places of worship.
