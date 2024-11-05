Indian-Americans Demand Justice for Temple Attack in Canada

Indian-Americans have expressed strong condemnation over the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, demanding that authorities arrest and prosecute those responsible.

Prominent Indian-American figures, including Bharat Barai and Dr. Adapa Prasad, criticized Canadian officials for failing to prevent the attack, suggesting it was a result of misguided Sikh Khalistani separatists with political motives. They accuse Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of intensifying anti-Indian sentiments for political gain.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America also voiced concerns, highlighting systemic anti-Hindu discrimination and the need for better protection for Hindu-Canadians. Sikh leader Jasdip Singh Jassee urged the Canadian Government to take immediate action against the culprits, emphasizing that true Sikhs stand in defense of Hindus and their places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)