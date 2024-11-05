Brajraj Utsav: A Vibrant Tribute to India's Rich Heritage

The Brajraj Utsav, honoring the birthplace of Lord Krishna, kicked off in Mathura with a theatrical rendition of 'Hamare Ram,' captivating audiences with its deep cultural narrative.

In a grand inauguration, BJP MP Hema Malini and state minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan underscored the festival's significance, highlighting its representation of Indian heritage.

The 11-day event, involving multiple organizations, features remarkable performances that illustrate India's rich cultural tapestry, marked by strong dialogues and technical finesse.

