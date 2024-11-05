Brajraj Utsav: A Vibrant Tribute to India's Rich Heritage
The Brajraj Utsav in Mathura, celebrating Lord Krishna's birthplace, commenced with the play 'Hamare Ram.' Inaugurated by Hema Malini and Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, the event features renowned actors like Ashutosh Rana. This 11-day festival showcases India's cultural wealth through powerful theatrical performances and innovative production design.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Brajraj Utsav, honoring the birthplace of Lord Krishna, kicked off in Mathura with a theatrical rendition of 'Hamare Ram,' captivating audiences with its deep cultural narrative.
In a grand inauguration, BJP MP Hema Malini and state minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan underscored the festival's significance, highlighting its representation of Indian heritage.
The 11-day event, involving multiple organizations, features remarkable performances that illustrate India's rich cultural tapestry, marked by strong dialogues and technical finesse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement