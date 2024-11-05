Left Menu

Brajraj Utsav: A Vibrant Tribute to India's Rich Heritage

The Brajraj Utsav in Mathura, celebrating Lord Krishna's birthplace, commenced with the play 'Hamare Ram.' Inaugurated by Hema Malini and Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, the event features renowned actors like Ashutosh Rana. This 11-day festival showcases India's cultural wealth through powerful theatrical performances and innovative production design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:19 IST
Brajraj Utsav: A Vibrant Tribute to India's Rich Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

The Brajraj Utsav, honoring the birthplace of Lord Krishna, kicked off in Mathura with a theatrical rendition of 'Hamare Ram,' captivating audiences with its deep cultural narrative.

In a grand inauguration, BJP MP Hema Malini and state minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan underscored the festival's significance, highlighting its representation of Indian heritage.

The 11-day event, involving multiple organizations, features remarkable performances that illustrate India's rich cultural tapestry, marked by strong dialogues and technical finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024