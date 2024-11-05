Remembering the Legacy of Sharda Sinha: Bihar's Nightingale Forever
President Droupadi Murmu mourned the passing of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, known affectionately as Bihar's Nightingale, who died at 72. Sinha's melodious voice, heard widely in Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs, leaves an indelible mark on the music world. She earned the Padma Bhushan in 2018.
President Droupadi Murmu has paid tribute to the eminent folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72, while receiving treatment at AIIMS.
Renowned as Bihar's Nightingale, Sinha's voice has enriched the realm of Maithili and Bhojpuri folk music, earning her a place among the greats.
In 2018, she was recognized with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for her contributions to art. Her legacy in the music world, Murmu noted, will remain timeless.
