Remembering the Legacy of Sharda Sinha: Bihar's Nightingale Forever

President Droupadi Murmu has paid tribute to the eminent folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72, while receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Renowned as Bihar's Nightingale, Sinha's voice has enriched the realm of Maithili and Bhojpuri folk music, earning her a place among the greats.

In 2018, she was recognized with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for her contributions to art. Her legacy in the music world, Murmu noted, will remain timeless.

