A Farewell to Bihar Kokila: Sharda Sinha's Legacy in Folk Music

Jharkhand's Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed their condolences following the death of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, known affectionately as 'Bihar Kokila'. Sinha passed away at the age of 72 while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

Her loss is deeply felt across India, as prominent figures, including Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, remember her remarkable contributions to Indian folk music. Gangwar praised her as a precious gem in the music world, while Soren recognized her as a symbol of women empowerment.

Das fondly reminisced about meeting Sinha and her timeless melodies in 2002. He emphasized that Sinha's departure marks an irreparable loss to the world of music and Indian culture, her impactful legacy enduring through future generations, especially in the celebration of traditional festivals like Chhath.

(With inputs from agencies.)