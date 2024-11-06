Rishi Sunak's Spiritual Visit to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside his wife Akshata Murty, paid a visit to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar, infusing a touch of spirituality into their trip.

The couple was in the company of Akshata's parents, N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty.

Photos featuring the pair seeking the blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy circulated widely on social media, showcasing their participation in the temple's traditional rituals during the visit on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)