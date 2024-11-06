Left Menu

Rishi Sunak's Spiritual Visit to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar, accompanied by Akshata's parents, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. The couple participated in traditional rituals and sought blessings, with photos appearing on social media.

Updated: 06-11-2024 13:18 IST
  • India

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside his wife Akshata Murty, paid a visit to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar, infusing a touch of spirituality into their trip.

The couple was in the company of Akshata's parents, N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty.

Photos featuring the pair seeking the blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy circulated widely on social media, showcasing their participation in the temple's traditional rituals during the visit on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

