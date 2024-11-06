Left Menu

B R Naidu Assumes Chairmanship of TTD Trust Board

B R Naidu was sworn in as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board on Wednesday. The TTD oversees the Sri Venkateswara Temple, the world’s richest Hindu shrine. The ceremony was conducted within the temple, and Naidu is the owner of a Telugu news channel.

B R Naidu took the oath of office as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Wednesday. This pivotal role involves overseeing the Sri Venkateswara Temple, globally renowned as the wealthiest Hindu shrine.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao at the Bangaru Vakili, the revered golden entrance inside the temple. It was an occasion marked by spirituality and tradition.

Following the formalities, Naidu, who also owns a Telugu news channel, paid homage to the deity with his family, embracing the sanctity of the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

