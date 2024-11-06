Rahul Vaidya's Glamorous Mumbai Property Acquisition

Rahul Krishna Vaidya, the renowned singer and Indian Idol Season 1 runner-up, has made headlines by securing a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The Rs 9 crore purchase was made in the upscale Bandra West area, a hotspot for celebrity real estate ventures.

According to real estate consultancy Square Yards, the apartment is situated in the DLH Signature, a prestigious project by the DLH Group. Known for its expansive layout, the property features a carpet area of approximately 3,110 sq ft with a built-up area of nearly 3,422 square feet.

The acquisition, finalized in October 2024, also involved a substantial stamp duty and registration fee. Square Yards confirmed the details after reviewing the official registration documents.

