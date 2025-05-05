Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan Stable After Highway Crash

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is stable following a severe accident on National Highway-9 in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident left Rajan, along with driver Rahul Singh and passenger Ajay Mehra, with serious injuries after their SUV collided with a stationary truck. Rajan is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Noida for multiple fractures and a head injury and is currently stable and conscious.

Amidst congestion fears at the accident site, fans gathered and authorities initiated legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)