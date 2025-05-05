Left Menu

Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan Stable After Highway Crash

Pawandeep Rajan, winner of 'Indian Idol' Season 12, is recovering after a severe road accident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He suffered multiple fractures and a serious head injury. Currently stable, he is to undergo surgeries at Fortis Hospital, Noida. Legal steps are being taken following the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:56 IST
Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan Stable After Highway Crash

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is stable following a severe accident on National Highway-9 in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident left Rajan, along with driver Rahul Singh and passenger Ajay Mehra, with serious injuries after their SUV collided with a stationary truck. Rajan is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Noida for multiple fractures and a head injury and is currently stable and conscious.

Amidst congestion fears at the accident site, fans gathered and authorities initiated legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025