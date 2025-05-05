Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan Stable After Highway Crash
Pawandeep Rajan, winner of 'Indian Idol' Season 12, is recovering after a severe road accident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He suffered multiple fractures and a serious head injury. Currently stable, he is to undergo surgeries at Fortis Hospital, Noida. Legal steps are being taken following the accident.
Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is stable following a severe accident on National Highway-9 in Uttar Pradesh.
The accident left Rajan, along with driver Rahul Singh and passenger Ajay Mehra, with serious injuries after their SUV collided with a stationary truck. Rajan is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Noida for multiple fractures and a head injury and is currently stable and conscious.
Amidst congestion fears at the accident site, fans gathered and authorities initiated legal proceedings.
