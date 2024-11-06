Uttar Pradesh Launches 'Swachh Ghat Pratiyogita' Amid Chhath Celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced the 'Swachh Ghat Pratiyogita', a new initiative aimed at enhancing cleanliness and reducing plastic use along the water bodies' ghats, coinciding with the Chhath festival celebrations.

Set to run until November 8, the program involves a range of activities designed to engage the community in maintaining a clean environment, as per the official statement released on Wednesday. Chhath, a Hindu festival primarily observed in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is marked by devout rituals like holy bathing and meditation, significant during the four-day event dedicated to the Sun God.

To support the initiative, 'Arpan Kalash' have been installed at the ghats for devotees to submit offerings while promoting cleanliness. Designated as 'No-Plastic Zones', these sites are monitored by the Swachh Sarathi club, schools, and NGOs which are spearheading cleanliness drives and advocating for environmental protection. Additional measures, including setting up temporary toilets and strategically placing dust bins, further prioritize waste management and public hygiene.

