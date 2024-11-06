Left Menu

Christina Applegate Discusses MS Battle on 'MeSsy' Podcast

Actress Christina Applegate, renowned for her role in 'Married... with Children', discussed her struggles with multiple sclerosis (MS) on a recent podcast episode. Diagnosed in 2021, Applegate described the painful symptoms affecting her hands and revealed reality TV as a coping mechanism. Her candid revelations highlight the challenges of living with MS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:07 IST
Christina Applegate, best known for her role as Kelly Bundy in the sitcom 'Married... with Children', recently opened up about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) during an episode of her 'MeSsy' podcast. Co-hosted by 'The Sopranos' alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate shared personal insights into her painful journey with the disease.

Applegate disclosed the pain caused by MS, stating, "I lay in bed screaming," while describing the sharp, aching sensations she endures. Diagnosed in 2021, she explained how the illness has affected her daily life, with symptoms now impacting her hands, making simple tasks, like picking up a phone or remote, challenging.

Recognized as an autoimmune disease affecting brain-body communication by the Mayo Clinic, MS presents unique challenges for each individual. Applegate finds solace in reality TV, admitting it's a constant presence in her room. Despite spending much time isolated, she has channeled her energy into understanding and coping with her condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

