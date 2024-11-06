Family Bonds: Kathy Hilton Discusses Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Amicable Split

Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris Hilton, has provided insight into the separation of her sister Kyle Richards from Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency. The couple parted ways after 27 years, yet Richards reportedly is in no hurry to enter another relationship, People magazine reports.

Hilton noted that Richards is spending a lot of time with her daughters, focusing on family during this transitional period. Despite the separation, she and Umansky maintain a friendly relationship under the same roof, as they seek to establish their individual lives while staying connected as a family.

A source close to the couple revealed that the separation poses significant challenges, with both parties adjusting to their new normal. Although navigating this change is difficult, neither Richards nor Umansky is rushing towards divorce, choosing instead to prioritize their family's well-being.

