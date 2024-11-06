Allstate India Unveils AVETS: Elevating Veteran Inclusion and Empowerment

Allstate India has announced the launch of a new Employee Impact Group (EIG), the Allstate Veterans Engagement Team & Supporters (AVETS). This move highlights Allstate's dedication to creating an inclusive workplace environment that fosters connection, learning, and impact for all employees.

AVETS will provide ongoing education and career advancement opportunities for veterans, offering a curated learning curriculum, a buddy program, and educational resources for spouses and immediate family members. Additionally, AVETS aims to expand Allstate India's supplier network by collaborating with companies owned or managed by veterans. This will involve implementing mentorship programs and providing special payment terms to benefit these businesses, enhancing supplier diversity.

Veteran talent is being targeted across various company departments, with roles open in operations, technology, and corporate functions, including positions like operations managers and software developers. Allstate India recognizes the diverse experiences of veterans and their potential to drive innovation. The company is committed to hiring veterans, including commissioned officers, junior commissioned officers, and non-commissioned officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)