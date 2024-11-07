Left Menu

Coldplay Concerts: Taming the Chaos of Online Ticketing

Maharashtra Cyber has notified BookMyShow to enforce stricter measures, including name-based ticketing, for Coldplay and other concerts. This action aims to curb fan exploitation and black-marketing of tickets due to unresponsive platforms and exorbitant pricing, a growing concern among concert-goers highlighted through complaints on social media and forums.

Updated: 07-11-2024 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Cyber, the cyber division of the state police, has demanded that BookMyShow enforce stricter ticketing measures for British band Coldplay's concerts in January and other events. The directive was issued to protect fans from ticket scalping and exploitation on online platforms, an official stated on Wednesday.

Numerous complaints have surfaced on online forums and social media, highlighting the challenges faced when booking tickets for high-profile concerts through online platforms, he added.

The issues include unresponsive websites during crucial booking times, resulting in the black-marketing of tickets at inflated prices, sometimes reaching tenfold the original price. The measures currently in place by these platforms are inadequate, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

