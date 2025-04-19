Left Menu

Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Warns of Surge in Online Booking Frauds

India's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre issues a warning about increasing online booking scams targeting religious pilgrims and tourists. Fraudsters use fake websites and social media to lure victims. The public is urged to use official websites for bookings, verify website authenticity, and report suspicious activities on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a nationwide alert concerning a significant rise in online booking frauds. These scams predominantly target religious pilgrims and tourists, using deceptive yet seemingly genuine websites, social media profiles, and paid advertisements on platforms like Google and Facebook to ensnare victims.

According to the I4C's statement, these fraudulent schemes often entice individuals with services such as helicopter reservations for Kedarnath and the Char Dham yatra, accommodation in guesthouses and hotels, online cab services, and religious travel packages. Victims report making payments through these platforms, only to receive no service and find themselves unable to contact any supposed service providers.

To counteract this trend and protect potential victims, the I4C advises the public to exercise caution. It recommends verifying the legitimacy of websites before making any payments and being wary of sponsored or unfamiliar links on major platforms. Official government portals or trusted travel agencies should be used for bookings. Suspicious sites should be reported via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal or by calling 1930. The I4C is also enhancing its efforts through partnerships to identify and take down fake sites and scam advertisements, encouraging quick reporting for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

