Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Chhath Puja with Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to the residents of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Chhath Puja. This prominent Hindu festival, primarily observed in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, celebrates the Sun God through rituals such as fasting, holy bathing, and meditative practices in water.

The Chief Minister's Office announced on 'X' that Adityanath congratulated and wished the state's population well during the Chhath festivities. His message underscored the significance of the festival in fostering public faith and spiritual purity.

Emphasizing the connection between Chhath Puja and India's rich tradition of natural resource conservation, the Chief Minister noted that the festival serves as a vivid example of human interaction with nature, reinforcing cultural values and ecological awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)