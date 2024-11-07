Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' Set for April 2025 Release

Bong Joon Ho, acclaimed director of the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite,' has announced that his new film 'Mickey 17' will be released in theaters in April 2025, following a delay. Originally set for a January release, the film's new date was confirmed by Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The science fiction thriller, previously rescheduled from March 2024 to January 2025, has now been locked in for an April 18, 2025 premiere. A studio spokesperson expressed excitement about the new date and the film's availability in IMAX, stating, 'When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17.'

'Mickey 17,' adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, marks Bong's return to feature films since 'Parasite.' The film, described as a cerebral thriller akin to 'The Martian' and 'Dark Matter,' stars Robert Pattinson. Notably, the film is produced by Bong along with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi, and boasts a strong supporting cast including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

(With inputs from agencies.)