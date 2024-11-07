Nani Reunites with Director for New Film 'The Paradise'

Telugu cinema sensation Nani is set to star in 'The Paradise', marking yet another collaboration with his 'Dasara' director, Srikanth Odela. The highly anticipated film was officially launched amid Dussehra festivities, heightening the excitement among fans.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, 'The Paradise' promises to be gripping with its intriguing poster capturing guns, scenes of bloodshed, and the iconic Charminar. The artistic vision is well-reflected in this thrilling preview.

Adding to the film's allure is the involvement of Anirudh Ravichander, known for his previous scores in Nani's 'Jersey' and 'Gangleader'. He will compose the soundtrack for what is being touted as Nani's most ambitious and expensive film project to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)