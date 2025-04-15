Global Trust Erosion: The Impact of Trump's Tariffs
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs for undermining global trust and destabilizing the global order. He warned that France is facing a critical moment to address its public finances. Bayrou made these remarks during a news conference about France's 2026 budget plans.
- France
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, saying they have severely undermined global trust and ushered in a period of instability.
Addressing the media during a conference on France's 2026 budget proposals, Bayrou described the situation as a 'tsunami of destabilisation.' He warned that Trump's approach represents a dramatic shift that challenges traditional views on global cooperation.
Bayrou emphasized the urgent need for France to confront its public financial issues during this critical time, framing it as a 'moment of truth' for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
