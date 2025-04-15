Global Trust Erosion: The Impact of Trump's Tariffs

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, saying they have severely undermined global trust and ushered in a period of instability.

Addressing the media during a conference on France's 2026 budget proposals, Bayrou described the situation as a 'tsunami of destabilisation.' He warned that Trump's approach represents a dramatic shift that challenges traditional views on global cooperation.

Bayrou emphasized the urgent need for France to confront its public financial issues during this critical time, framing it as a 'moment of truth' for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)