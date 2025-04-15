Left Menu

Global Trust Erosion: The Impact of Trump's Tariffs

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs for undermining global trust and destabilizing the global order. He warned that France is facing a critical moment to address its public finances. Bayrou made these remarks during a news conference about France's 2026 budget plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:07 IST
Global Trust Erosion: The Impact of Trump's Tariffs
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, saying they have severely undermined global trust and ushered in a period of instability.

Addressing the media during a conference on France's 2026 budget proposals, Bayrou described the situation as a 'tsunami of destabilisation.' He warned that Trump's approach represents a dramatic shift that challenges traditional views on global cooperation.

Bayrou emphasized the urgent need for France to confront its public financial issues during this critical time, framing it as a 'moment of truth' for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025