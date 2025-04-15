Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress Leaders: A Push for Change in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, met with Congress leaders to discuss strategies for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The meetings focused on forming an INDIA bloc government in Bihar. Yadav dismissed worrying about the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate and criticized Bihar's current government for neglecting real issues.
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, convened with top Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday to deliberate on Mahagathbandhan's strategy for Bihar's impending assembly elections. Expressing confidence in an INDIA bloc victory, Yadav emphasized a collective decision-making approach.
During the discussions, Yadav criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being co-opted by the BJP. He assured that internal dialogue will reveal the chief ministerial candidate, urging media not to speculate prematurely.
Highlighting issues like Bihar's economic neglect, Yadav reiterated the commitment to addressing real concerns. Congress leaders echoed this sentiment, asserting a change in governance with the Mahagathbandhan's promise of a fair and progressive administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
