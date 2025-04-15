Left Menu

Citizens Financial Group Launches Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Citizens Financial Group has inaugurated a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, partnering with Cognizant to boost its digital transformation. This innovation hub aims to enhance technology capabilities with a projected 1,000 professionals by 2026, supporting Citizens' growth in enterprise platforms and data-driven decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Citizens Financial Group has taken a major step in its digital transformation journey by launching a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. This initiative, accomplished through a strategic collaboration with Cognizant, aims to establish the centre as a state-of-the-art innovation hub.

The newly opened GCC will serve as a vital component of Citizens' efforts to modernize technology and support its digital aspirations. Designed to eventually employ 1,000 IT, Data, and Analytics professionals by March 2026, it will enhance data-driven decision-making and improve customer experience.

Addressing the launch, Telangana's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed ambitions to transform Hyderabad from a GCC hub to a Global Value Centre. He emphasized that such strategic partnerships are key to achieving Telangana's economic goals, including making it a major contributor to the national GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

