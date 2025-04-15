Left Menu

Singapore's Election Countdown: People's Action Party's Quest for Dominance

Singapore's parliament was dissolved to pave the way for general elections. The ruling People's Action Party (PAP), led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, aims to solidify its dominance after facing setbacks in 2020. The PAP will introduce new candidates and a 'Forward Singapore' plan to appeal to younger voters.

  • Singapore

On Tuesday, Singapore's parliament was officially dissolved, setting the stage for general elections where the long-standing People's Action Party (PAP) aims to further cement its leadership under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. According to the Elections Department, citizens will head to the polls on May 3.

Despite the PAP's secure grip on power since Singapore's independence in 1965, Wong, the nation's fourth leader sworn in just last year, is keen to achieve a more robust victory after the party encountered challenges in the 2020 elections. Those elections saw the PAP's parliamentary control wane slightly due to voter dissatisfaction.

Beyond political strategies, Wong has initiated the 'Forward Singapore' initiative, which seeks to engage younger voters by offering a platform for developing a dynamic, inclusive future. However, the PAP must address ongoing criticisms, including rising living costs, income disparities, and tight government regulations, as it strives to preserve its legacy in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

