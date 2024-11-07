Chhath Puja: Bihar's Grand Celebration of Devotion and Tradition
Bihar prepares for the third day of Chhath Puja, where devotees worship Chhathi Maiya by offering 'arghya' to the setting sun. Patna's ghats along the Ganga are ready for the festivities, with security measures and medical camps. The four-day festival honors the sun god and concludes on November 8.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
With meticulous arrangements in place, the Bihar government is ready to facilitate the third day of the Chhath Puja celebrations on Thursday.
Devotees are set to extend their reverence to Goddess 'Chhathi Maiya' by performing 'arghya' rites to the setting sun, a ritual anticipated to draw millions to various river ghats and water bodies, including the holy Ganga in Patna.
This traditional four-day festival will culminate on Friday morning with a final 'arghya' offered to the rising sun. Enhanced security and medical provisions have been established across more than 100 ghats to ensure a safe and uninterrupted observance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Cinematic Odyssey: European Union Film Festival 2024
Kerala Challenges New Explosives Rules Affecting Festivals
Dharamshala International Film Festival 2024: A Cinematic Journey Across Cultures
Dehradun Literature Festival 2024: A Confluence of Culture and Creativity
Cardi B's Medical Setback Forces Festival Cancellation