Chhath Puja: Bihar's Grand Celebration of Devotion and Tradition

With meticulous arrangements in place, the Bihar government is ready to facilitate the third day of the Chhath Puja celebrations on Thursday.

Devotees are set to extend their reverence to Goddess 'Chhathi Maiya' by performing 'arghya' rites to the setting sun, a ritual anticipated to draw millions to various river ghats and water bodies, including the holy Ganga in Patna.

This traditional four-day festival will culminate on Friday morning with a final 'arghya' offered to the rising sun. Enhanced security and medical provisions have been established across more than 100 ghats to ensure a safe and uninterrupted observance.

