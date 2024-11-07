Left Menu

NMACC Welcomes 'The Phantom of the Opera' as Cultural Milestone

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to feature Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' as part of its two-year anniversary celebrations. This marks another significant milestone for the center, which has hosted several globally acclaimed performances since its inauguration.

Nita Ambani, The Phantom of the Opera (Image source/ NMACC ). Image Credit: ANI
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is gearing up to host Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera,' coinciding with its second-year anniversary celebrations. Since its inauguration nearly two years ago, NMACC has positioned itself as a premier destination for both Indian and international cultural performances.

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, expressed her excitement over bringing this theatrical masterpiece to Mumbai. 'The Phantom of the Opera' is widely celebrated as a timeless tale of love and obsession, based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel. The center continues to fulfill its commitment to showcase the best of global and Indian art.

Having captivated audiences worldwide, with performances in over 195 cities and 21 languages, 'The Phantom of the Opera' is celebrated for its enchanting score and compelling narrative. It holds the record for being Broadway's longest-running show. This historic production will grace The Grand Theatre stage starting March 5, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

