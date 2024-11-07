Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion Threat Amid Bollywood Tensions

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat with a demand for Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai police registered an extortion case, linking it to a phone registered to lawyer Faizan Khan from Raipur. Faizan claimed his phone was lost, prompting investigation into the call's origins.

Mumbai/Raipur | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:52 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion Threat Amid Bollywood Tensions
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a shocking development, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received a death threat accompanied by a demand for Rs 50 lakh, according to Mumbai police. The case has been swiftly registered as extortion, with authorities pursuing the caller's identity.

The Mumbai police have traced the threatening phone call to a number registered to Faizan Khan, a lawyer based in Raipur. As part of the ongoing investigation, police have summoned Khan for questioning. Faizan Khan has claimed that he lost his phone last week and had already lodged a complaint with local authorities.

This incident comes in the wake of similar threats levied against fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai police are leaving no stone unturned, as they work in collaboration with Raipur officials to uncover the truth behind the call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

