Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion Threat Amid Bollywood Tensions

In a shocking development, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received a death threat accompanied by a demand for Rs 50 lakh, according to Mumbai police. The case has been swiftly registered as extortion, with authorities pursuing the caller's identity.

The Mumbai police have traced the threatening phone call to a number registered to Faizan Khan, a lawyer based in Raipur. As part of the ongoing investigation, police have summoned Khan for questioning. Faizan Khan has claimed that he lost his phone last week and had already lodged a complaint with local authorities.

This incident comes in the wake of similar threats levied against fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai police are leaving no stone unturned, as they work in collaboration with Raipur officials to uncover the truth behind the call.

(With inputs from agencies.)