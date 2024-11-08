Left Menu

Ridley Scott Details Joaquin Phoenix's Reluctance and Triumph in 'Gladiator'

Director Ridley Scott shared how Joaquin Phoenix almost left 'Gladiator' but was convinced to stay by friend-like persuasion. Phoenix's performance secured five Oscars for the film. 'Gladiator II' stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, directed by Scott, set to release on November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:37 IST
A still from 'Gladiator 2' new trailer (Photo/YouTube/@paramountpictures). Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed director Ridley Scott recently recounted the dramatic moment when actor Joaquin Phoenix nearly exited the production of the iconic film 'Gladiator'. According to Page Six, Phoenix, clad in his princely costume, declared, 'I can't do it,' causing concern on set.

Scott intervened, not just as a director but as a confidant, recounting how he approached Phoenix as a friend. 'Gladiator' posed a baptism of fire for both Scott and Phoenix. Despite the challenges, the film went on to earn five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Now, anticipation builds for 'Gladiator II', which hits theaters on November 22. The sequel stars Paul Mescal alongside Denzel Washington, who boasts a decorated career with two Academy Awards, and is directed by Scott, promising another epic cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

