Drake Shares Heartwarming Moments with Son Adonis

Drake shared an adorable letter from his son Adonis on social media, celebrating their close bond. Recently, Adonis enjoyed a SpongeBob-themed 7th birthday party. Drake frequently highlights their father-son relationship, showcasing special moments like birthdays and NBA games, underlining their cherished connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:27 IST
Drake with his son (Photo/instagram/@champagnepapi). Image Credit: ANI
In a touching social media post, famous rapper and singer Drake unveiled a heartfelt letter written by his young son, Adonis. The letter, shared on Instagram Stories, expresses gratitude for a loving family life, with Adonis thanking his father for a cherished upbringing.

Adonis recently celebrated his 7th birthday with a vibrant SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party, as reported by People. Photos from the event showcased a fun-filled atmosphere, complete with cartoon-themed decor, highlighting the special bond between father and son as they enjoyed the joyful occasion together.

Drake, known for hits like 'One Dance', is actively involved in Adonis's life despite co-parenting with French artist Sophie Brussaux. The father-son duo is often seen at various events, including music videos and basketball games, illustrating a deep connection that Drake proudly shares with the world.

