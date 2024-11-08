Left Menu

Unearthed Relics: Farmer Finds Weapons of 1857 Uprising

A farmer in the district uncovered a cache of weapons possibly linked to the 1857 rebellion, including swords and matchlock rifles. The discovery has been reported to the Archaeological Survey of India. Experts suggest the weapons belonged to the Rohilla culture, used during the uprising against the British.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:05 IST
  • India

A farmer in the district has stumbled upon a fascinating piece of history while working his fields. He uncovered a collection of weapons potentially linked to the 1857 rebellion, a significant event in India’s fight for independence, according to an official statement released on Friday.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh revealed that the farmer, Baburam, was ploughing when he discovered an iron sword. Further digging led to the discovery of 23 swords, remnants of 12 rifles, a spear, and a dagger. Most of the rifles' components were missing, likely eaten away by termites, but some iron parts and barrels remained intact.

The weapons, which resemble matchlock guns, a type used during British rule, have been stored at Nigohi police station. Vikas Khurana from the History Department at Swami Shukdevanand College suggested these relics could be of Rohilla origin, possibly hidden by revolutionaries moving through the area during the uprising. The Archaeological Survey of India has been informed of the discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

