Turning Points and Politics: India's Evolving Relationship with Pakistan

In a pointed address at Charotar University of Science and Technology, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar identified the 2008 Mumbai terror attack as a significant turning point in India's relationship with Pakistan.

Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's economic and political progress, while condemning Pakistan for persisting with what he called 'bad habits' in its geopolitical strategy.

Addressing the audience, Jaishankar detailed India's measured response post-2014, underscoring a no-tolerance policy towards terrorism, specifically implicating Pakistan's previous duplicity concerning the conflict in Afghanistan.

