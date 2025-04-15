Indian National Arrested in Kathmandu Airport Drug Bust

An Indian national was apprehended at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, while carrying nearly seven kilograms of hemp in his luggage. The incident occurred during a routine security check.

The suspect, Vishak Vijayan, had arrived on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok. The significant drug find prompted immediate action by airport security personnel.

Vijayan has been handed over to the Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Nepal for an extensive investigation into the matter, highlighting increasing vigilance at international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)