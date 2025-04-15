Left Menu

Uma Bharti's Crusade: A Call for Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh

Uma Bharti, former Madhya Pradesh CM, voices opposition against state liquor policy, highlighting public protests, particularly by women. She urges the BJP-led government to enforce stringent prohibition measures, recalling her past campaigns against liquor shops and demanding more severe regulatory action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:53 IST
Uma Bharti's Crusade: A Call for Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti has reignited her campaign against her party's state government's liquor policy, citing widespread public protests, particularly led by women, against the allotment of liquor shops.

Bharti, in a series of posts on social media platform X, emphasized her ongoing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of liquor prohibition. While a new excise policy was announced in early 2023, she argues it falls short of the complete prohibition goal she has championed for years.

Recounting her past protests, which included hurling dung and stones at liquor shops, Bharti demands urgent reform, echoing the sentiments of citizens who oppose current regulations. Despite discussions with the Mohan Yadav-led government, Bharti insists the issue remains unresolved, promising to maintain her advocacy for stringent prohibition policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025