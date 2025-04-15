Uma Bharti's Crusade: A Call for Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh
Uma Bharti, former Madhya Pradesh CM, voices opposition against state liquor policy, highlighting public protests, particularly by women. She urges the BJP-led government to enforce stringent prohibition measures, recalling her past campaigns against liquor shops and demanding more severe regulatory action.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti has reignited her campaign against her party's state government's liquor policy, citing widespread public protests, particularly led by women, against the allotment of liquor shops.
Bharti, in a series of posts on social media platform X, emphasized her ongoing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of liquor prohibition. While a new excise policy was announced in early 2023, she argues it falls short of the complete prohibition goal she has championed for years.
Recounting her past protests, which included hurling dung and stones at liquor shops, Bharti demands urgent reform, echoing the sentiments of citizens who oppose current regulations. Despite discussions with the Mohan Yadav-led government, Bharti insists the issue remains unresolved, promising to maintain her advocacy for stringent prohibition policies.
