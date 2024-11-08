Left Menu

Linking Legacies: Virtual Military Museums and Fictional Narratives

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan announced efforts to create a virtual platform connecting India's military museums, aiming to increase awareness of the nation's military heritage. The initiative also encourages military fiction and battlefield tourism to enhance public engagement with India's military history and valor.

Updated: 08-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:25 IST
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has unveiled a significant project aimed at linking India's military museums on a single online platform, enhancing public access to the country's military heritage.

Speaking at the Indian Military Heritage Festival, Chauhan emphasized the creation of military fiction to blend history with accessible narratives for the public.

The event also featured the launch of Project 'Shaurya Gatha,' aiming to conserve military heritage through education and tourism. The CDS highlighted the role of military literature in preserving history and underscored the need for more military fiction in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

