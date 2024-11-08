Left Menu

Fearless: Mohinder Amarnath's Thrilling Memoir Set to Inspire Cricket Lovers

HarperCollins India is set to release 'FEARLESS - A Memoir' by Mohinder Amarnath, co-authored with his brother Rajender Amarnath. The book chronicles Mohinder's illustrious cricket career marked by resilience and comebacks, offering a nostalgic look into an era of cricket glory. A must-read for cricket enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:56 IST
Fearless: Mohinder Amarnath's Thrilling Memoir Set to Inspire Cricket Lovers
  • Country:
  • India

HarperCollins India is preparing to publish 'FEARLESS - A Memoir' by cricket icon Mohinder Amarnath, co-written with Rajender Amarnath. The book reveals glimpses of Amarnath's storied cricket career, showcasing his unyielding spirit and remarkable comebacks.

A revered figure in cricket during the 1970s and 1980s, Mohinder Amarnath's journey from facing criticism to earning accolades is detailed with honesty and nostalgia. Described as 'the comeback king', his memoir promises to enthrall readers with its thrilling narrative and insights into cricket's golden era.

The launch event is slated for November 28, 2024, in Delhi, India. With Rajender Amarnath as co-author, 'FEARLESS' is set to inspire sports fans globally through Mohinder's story of bravery, determination, and sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SUV Explosion Rocks Queens Neighborhood: A Cautionary Tale

SUV Explosion Rocks Queens Neighborhood: A Cautionary Tale

 Global
2
Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk

Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk

 Global
3
Court Orders Return of $70,000 Tiffany Engagement Ring

Court Orders Return of $70,000 Tiffany Engagement Ring

 Global
4
Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position

Race Heats Up for Treasury Secretary Position

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's New Framework for Climate Equity: Balancing Welfare and Climate Action

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024