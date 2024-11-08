Fearless: Mohinder Amarnath's Thrilling Memoir Set to Inspire Cricket Lovers

HarperCollins India is preparing to publish 'FEARLESS - A Memoir' by cricket icon Mohinder Amarnath, co-written with Rajender Amarnath. The book reveals glimpses of Amarnath's storied cricket career, showcasing his unyielding spirit and remarkable comebacks.

A revered figure in cricket during the 1970s and 1980s, Mohinder Amarnath's journey from facing criticism to earning accolades is detailed with honesty and nostalgia. Described as 'the comeback king', his memoir promises to enthrall readers with its thrilling narrative and insights into cricket's golden era.

The launch event is slated for November 28, 2024, in Delhi, India. With Rajender Amarnath as co-author, 'FEARLESS' is set to inspire sports fans globally through Mohinder's story of bravery, determination, and sportsmanship.

