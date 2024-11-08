Left Menu

Ridley Scott: A Legacy That Defies Age and Embraces Passion

At 87, legendary director Ridley Scott remains unstoppable, with a career spanning five decades. Known for iconic films like 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner', he continues to defy retirement, planning to direct movies until the end. His latest project, 'Gladiator II', has already generated significant buzz.

Ridley Scott (Photo/Instagram/@theacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At 87, renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott displays no signs of slowing down in a career that spans five decades. In a revealing interview, he discussed his iconic journey from groundbreaking movies such as 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner' to the much-awaited 'Gladiator II', drawing considerable early attention. Despite his age, the thought of retiring is distant for Scott, who intends to keep creating films "until I go."

Scott's unique journey, beginning at 40, sets him apart from peers like Spielberg and Lucas, who started in their 20s. Defying industry norms, his unparalleled productivity continues to make waves. "I wouldn't be doing it if directing felt like work," Scott remarks. It's a passion that eclipses challenges, including physical ones like his tennis-induced knee issues, which he humorously recounts.

'Gladiator II', the sequel already stirring Oscar buzz, continues Scott's legacy of influential films. Praising Paul Mescal's casting as Lucius, Scott speaks of the surprise and delight in the casting's unexpected synergy. As the film gears up for its November release, Scott hints at more future projects, asserting his continuing influence and desire to push creative boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

