NCPA@ThePark: Uniting Mumbai Through Performing Arts
The NCPA launches its fourth season of 'NCPA@ThePark', offering free live performances throughout Mumbai. Partnering with BMC, the initiative aims to expose diverse audiences to the arts, with shows including Bollywood, jazz, and more. Events run every weekend within city parks till March.
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has kicked off the fourth season of its community outreach, 'NCPA@ThePark'. In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the program promises live shows at various city locations.
Launching on Saturday at Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, the series begins with a performance by singer Vishwajeet Borwankar, renowned for his renditions of Bollywood classics and contemporary tunes. The evening continues with Dominique-N-Jazz Republic featuring an eclectic mix of jazz standards.
Under the vision of NCPA chairman Khushroo N Suntook, these free-of-charge, weekend events run until March, offering a rich tapestry of music, dance, and theatre to unite and entertain communities across Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)