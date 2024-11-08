NCPA@ThePark: Uniting Mumbai Through Performing Arts

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has kicked off the fourth season of its community outreach, 'NCPA@ThePark'. In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the program promises live shows at various city locations.

Launching on Saturday at Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, the series begins with a performance by singer Vishwajeet Borwankar, renowned for his renditions of Bollywood classics and contemporary tunes. The evening continues with Dominique-N-Jazz Republic featuring an eclectic mix of jazz standards.

Under the vision of NCPA chairman Khushroo N Suntook, these free-of-charge, weekend events run until March, offering a rich tapestry of music, dance, and theatre to unite and entertain communities across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)