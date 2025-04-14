Heightened Security Outside Salman Khan's Residence Following New Death Threat

Security measures have been intensified outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following a new death threat. According to reports, the alarming message was sent via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department, indicating plans to kill the actor and blow up his vehicle.

The Mumbai Police swiftly responded by registering a case at the Worli police station, initiating an intensive investigation into the matter. Datta Kamble, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 3, confirmed that the threat message was received on the official WhatsApp number of the department, escalating concerns for Khan's safety.

This recent threat is reminiscent of earlier incidents, including a message last year purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that demanded a public apology from Khan or a hefty ransom to ensure his safety. As the star navigates these ongoing challenges, he was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Sikandar,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)