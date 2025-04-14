Left Menu

Heightened Security Outside Salman Khan's Residence Following New Death Threat

A new death threat against actor Salman Khan has led to increased security outside his residence. The threat, received via WhatsApp by the Worli Transport Department, warned of plans to kill Khan and bomb his vehicle. Mumbai Police are investigating and have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:58 IST
Salman Khan, security heightened outside Salman Khan's residence (Photo/Instagram/@beingsalmankhan, ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following a new death threat. According to reports, the alarming message was sent via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department, indicating plans to kill the actor and blow up his vehicle.

The Mumbai Police swiftly responded by registering a case at the Worli police station, initiating an intensive investigation into the matter. Datta Kamble, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 3, confirmed that the threat message was received on the official WhatsApp number of the department, escalating concerns for Khan's safety.

This recent threat is reminiscent of earlier incidents, including a message last year purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that demanded a public apology from Khan or a hefty ransom to ensure his safety. As the star navigates these ongoing challenges, he was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Sikandar,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

