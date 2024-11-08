Daniel Craig Unmoved by Future Bond Successor

Former Bond star Daniel Craig has no interest in who will succeed him as the iconic Agent 007, a role he embraced for five films starting with 2006's 'Casino Royale'. Craig's lack of preference came to light during a Variety interview where he dismissed the question of his desired successor with a nonchalant 'I don't care.'

Craig, aged 56, portrayed the distinguished spy in a franchise spanning from 'Quantum of Solace' to 'No Time to Die', marking his fifth and final performance. The actor humorously admitted he couldn't remember how many times he played Bond.

Speculation about the next Bond continues, with names such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy being mentioned, but no official decision has been made. Meanwhile, Craig looks forward to his upcoming film 'Queer', debuting in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)