Daniel Craig Unmoved by Future Bond Successor

Daniel Craig, former James Bond, remains indifferent to the identity of his successor for the iconic role. After five films as the suave spy, Craig has moved on from speculation. Other actors considered for Bond include Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. Craig's next project, a rom-com, releases in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:44 IST
Former Bond star Daniel Craig has no interest in who will succeed him as the iconic Agent 007, a role he embraced for five films starting with 2006's 'Casino Royale'. Craig's lack of preference came to light during a Variety interview where he dismissed the question of his desired successor with a nonchalant 'I don't care.'

Craig, aged 56, portrayed the distinguished spy in a franchise spanning from 'Quantum of Solace' to 'No Time to Die', marking his fifth and final performance. The actor humorously admitted he couldn't remember how many times he played Bond.

Speculation about the next Bond continues, with names such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy being mentioned, but no official decision has been made. Meanwhile, Craig looks forward to his upcoming film 'Queer', debuting in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

