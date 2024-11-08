Protest Disrupts John Malkovich's 19th Century Play in Sofia

The premiere of George Bernard Shaw's 'Arms and The Man,' directed by renowned actor John Malkovich, was marred by protests at Sofia's National Theatre. The demonstration stemmed from anger over the portrayal of Bulgarians, discouraging attendees and leaving the venue nearly empty.

On Thursday evening, protesters rallied outside the theatre, displaying a banner that read 'Without anti-Bulgarian plays at the National Theatre.' The scene escalated as garbage bags were hurled and Theodore Ushev, an Oscar-nominated animator, faced physical attacks while attempting to enter.

Security measures were tightened, resulting in only a handful of journalists witnessing the performance. Despite criticisms labeling the play's depiction of Bulgarian soldiers as cowardly, the show is set for another performance. 'It's quite an odd reaction,' commented Malkovich, amidst rising concerns over artistic censorship.

