Protest Disrupts John Malkovich's 19th Century Play in Sofia

John Malkovich's premiere of George Bernard Shaw's play in Sofia faced protests over its portrayal of Bulgarians. Demonstrators disrupted the event, preventing audience entry, and clashed with those attempting to attend. Despite the controversy, the comedy about a Bulgarian-Serbian conflict continues its scheduled run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The premiere of George Bernard Shaw's 'Arms and The Man,' directed by renowned actor John Malkovich, was marred by protests at Sofia's National Theatre. The demonstration stemmed from anger over the portrayal of Bulgarians, discouraging attendees and leaving the venue nearly empty.

On Thursday evening, protesters rallied outside the theatre, displaying a banner that read 'Without anti-Bulgarian plays at the National Theatre.' The scene escalated as garbage bags were hurled and Theodore Ushev, an Oscar-nominated animator, faced physical attacks while attempting to enter.

Security measures were tightened, resulting in only a handful of journalists witnessing the performance. Despite criticisms labeling the play's depiction of Bulgarian soldiers as cowardly, the show is set for another performance. 'It's quite an odd reaction,' commented Malkovich, amidst rising concerns over artistic censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

