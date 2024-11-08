Ajay Devgn Showcases Family Talent in Upcoming Film 'Azaad'

Ajay Devgn, basking in the triumph of 'Singham Again', is enthusiastic about his nephew Aaman Devgan's anticipated debut in the forthcoming period drama 'Azaad'. This significant film also introduces Rasha Tandon, with Ajay playing a pivotal role.

In an interview with ANI, Devgn lauded Aaman's commitment, sharing, "I have a notable part in the movie too. The trailer is out and receiving a positive reception. Fingers crossed. Aaman is extremely dedicated." The actor has also unveiled a teaser for this much-awaited period piece.

'Azaad', set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, portrays the 'Singham' star as a proficient horse rider intertwined with his horse. As chaos erupts, Ajay encounters the merciless English forces and loses his cherished horse. The quest to locate the missing horse becomes a mission for Aaman's character. The teaser also introduces Rasha Thadani. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, recognized for hits like 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, 'Azaad' is slated to hit theaters in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)