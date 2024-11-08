Left Menu

Ajay Devgn Showcases Family Talent in Upcoming Film 'Azaad'

Ajay Devgn celebrates the rising career of his nephew Aaman Devgan as both debut with Rasha Tandon in the period film 'Azaad'. Set in pre-independence India, the film features engaging drama involving Ajay as a horse rider combating English armies. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' releases in January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:32 IST
Ajay Devgn Showcases Family Talent in Upcoming Film 'Azaad'
Ajay Devgn (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Devgn, basking in the triumph of 'Singham Again', is enthusiastic about his nephew Aaman Devgan's anticipated debut in the forthcoming period drama 'Azaad'. This significant film also introduces Rasha Tandon, with Ajay playing a pivotal role.

In an interview with ANI, Devgn lauded Aaman's commitment, sharing, "I have a notable part in the movie too. The trailer is out and receiving a positive reception. Fingers crossed. Aaman is extremely dedicated." The actor has also unveiled a teaser for this much-awaited period piece.

'Azaad', set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, portrays the 'Singham' star as a proficient horse rider intertwined with his horse. As chaos erupts, Ajay encounters the merciless English forces and loses his cherished horse. The quest to locate the missing horse becomes a mission for Aaman's character. The teaser also introduces Rasha Thadani. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, recognized for hits like 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, 'Azaad' is slated to hit theaters in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024