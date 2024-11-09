Left Menu

Ratan Tata: Architect of Dreams and Compassion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Ratan Tata, highlighting his role as a pioneer of Indian enterprise and his steadfast commitment to integrity and excellence. Modi acknowledged Tata's impact on society by nurturing dreams and inspiring future generations with his vision for a socially responsible business environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commemorated the monumental legacy of Ratan Tata, describing him as the epitome of Indian enterprise. Despite Tata's passing, his vision and influence persist, fostering integrity, excellence, and service worldwide.

Modi's tribute reflects on Tata's pivotal role in various sectors, including the environment and philanthropy. His mentorship in the startup ecosystem continues to encourage innovation, creating a culture of entrepreneurship that has far-reaching effects.

Highlighting Tata's humanitarian side, Modi admired his compassion for the vulnerable and his leadership during crises, such as the reopening of the Taj Hotel post-26/11 attacks. Modi recalled Tata's enthusiastic support for national missions and his commitment to nation-building efforts, particularly valuing Tata's dedication to causes like Swachh Bharat and healthcare.

