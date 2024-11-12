Left Menu

Join The Game: 'Hans Niemann vs. You' Challenges Chess Aficionados Worldwide

The 'Hans Niemann vs. You' event on November 13, 2024, allows participants globally to challenge Grandmaster Hans Niemann with an AI advisor system. Initiated by it.com Domains and partnered with World Chess and Web Summit, this match revives classic chess conflicts between human strategy and artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:35 IST
Join The Game: 'Hans Niemann vs. You' Challenges Chess Aficionados Worldwide
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a thrilling new chess competition, 'Hans Niemann vs. You,' players from around the world can join forces with an AI advisor system to challenge Grandmaster Hans Niemann. Set for November 13, 2024, during Web Summit in Lisbon, this event is groundbreaking for its inclusivity and AI integration, organized by it.com Domains, World Chess, and Web Summit.

Channeling the spirit of Garry Kasparov's legendary matches against AI in the 1990s, this event showcases the evolving role of technology in enhancing human strategy. Hosted online, participants will get the chance to be part of a world team with decision-making aided by a sophisticated AI system, engaging chess enthusiasts globally.

it.com Domains, known for its innovation in the domain market, spearheads this endeavor. Their collaboration with World Chess and Web Summit aims to blend technology and tradition, inviting enthusiasts of all levels to partake in reshaping chess history by interacting with AI tools and Grandmaster expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024