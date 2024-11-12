Join The Game: 'Hans Niemann vs. You' Challenges Chess Aficionados Worldwide

In a thrilling new chess competition, 'Hans Niemann vs. You,' players from around the world can join forces with an AI advisor system to challenge Grandmaster Hans Niemann. Set for November 13, 2024, during Web Summit in Lisbon, this event is groundbreaking for its inclusivity and AI integration, organized by it.com Domains, World Chess, and Web Summit.

Channeling the spirit of Garry Kasparov's legendary matches against AI in the 1990s, this event showcases the evolving role of technology in enhancing human strategy. Hosted online, participants will get the chance to be part of a world team with decision-making aided by a sophisticated AI system, engaging chess enthusiasts globally.

it.com Domains, known for its innovation in the domain market, spearheads this endeavor. Their collaboration with World Chess and Web Summit aims to blend technology and tradition, inviting enthusiasts of all levels to partake in reshaping chess history by interacting with AI tools and Grandmaster expertise.

