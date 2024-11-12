Left Menu

A Star-Studded Meeting: Avneet Kaur Meets Tom Cruise on Set

Avneet Kaur, an actor in 'Tiku Weds Sheru', shared her excitement about meeting Hollywood icon Tom Cruise on the set of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'. Kaur expressed admiration for Cruise's commitment to performing real stunts and shared her appreciation of his humility and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:59 IST
Tom Cruise Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment that felt like a dream, Avneet Kaur, known for 'Tiku Weds Sheru', revealed her awe after meeting Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on the set of the upcoming film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'. The actor shared her delight through a series of posts on Instagram.

Kaur, 23, didn't disclose the location of her meeting with the action legend but described the experience as 'awe inspiring'. She expressed deep respect for Cruise's dedication to performing real stunts, a hallmark of his career, which she observed firsthand.

Avneet Kaur also took to her Instagram Stories to share photos with the 62-year-old actor, thanking him for his warm welcome and for being a source of inspiration. Kaur praised Cruise’s humility and encouraged young actors to embrace their passion with the same fervor that Cruise does. 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', slated for release on May 23, 2025, marks the eighth entry in the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

